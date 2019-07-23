Charity Beer Festival returns to Hawarden next month

A charity beer festival which promises to have some of the ‘finest’ local beers, live music and barbecue food returns to Hawarden in August.

The festival will take place in the historic Hawarden Institute Hall and will offer over 25 carefully selected real ales, ciders and perries. For those abstaining from a little tipple, or driving – soft drinks will be available.

The event, which is supported by Deeside Round Table and Deeside Ladies Circle, aims to raise money for local good causes and community groups.

There will be live music from Friday evening involving talented local bands and singers, and a selection of hot and cold foods available throughout, with profits going to charity.

A festival spokesperson said:

‘The event is the brainchild of past Round Table member Ralph Small.

The Hawarden Charity Beer Festival has quickly established itself as a firm favourite with local people and has become one of the three main annual charity events supported by Deeside Round Table and Deeside Ladies Circle.

The other events are the annual Santa Float and the Queensferry Charity Bonfire Night which have raised in excess of £20,000, all going back into the local community.’

The Hawarden Charity Beer Festival takes place on Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3 – for ticket details click here.