Chantelle Jones parents say some social media comments ‘unhelpful and misinformed’

A statement has been issued on behalf of the parents of a Castell Alun High School pupil who tragically died last week.

Chantelle Jones died suddenly last Thursday, see was just 13-years old.

Her parents along with Mr Paul Edwards, the acting head of Castell Alun High School have issued a joint statement today saying comments on social media following Chantelle’s death have been “particularly unhelpful for the family and entirely misinformed.

The statement says: “Chantelle loved school and was excited at the thought of attending daily.”

“She would have wanted to say goodbye to her many friends at Castell Alun but was cruelly deprived of this opportunity, and so her final journey will see her enter the school grounds whereupon she will be clapped and cheered by her peers.”

“Chantelle’s parents and the students and staff of the school ask together that members of the public respect this and indeed appreciate that some statements being made on social media streams are particularly unhelpful for the family and entirely misinformed.”

“Mr and Mrs Jones wish everyone to know how Chantelle was supported and cared for at Castell Alun through challenging periods of her life and would ask that both they and Chantelle’s many friends at school are given the opportunity to grieve in peace.”

Yesterday Mr Edwards said: “Our school family has suffered an absolutely devastating loss.”

“We have no words which can fully express the pain and hurt that we all feel, and yet we know that Chantelle’s family are experiencing sorrow on an altogether different scale.”

“Chantelle had such a lovely way of showing she cared, and this was evident to all, but especially those in her close friendship group.”

“She had both spirit and character, and we all recognised her wonderful potential.”

“No family or community should ever have to experience a loss of this kind.”

“School does not feel right without Chantelle. We will all miss her; I suspect in ever-increasing measure over the coming weeks.”

“At Castell Alun, we will support and care for each other in order to find a path through, but acknowledge that it will take considerable time for any of us to comprehend that such a promising young student has been taken from us in this cruel manner, and Chantelle will remain in our hearts forever.”