Changes to Arriva bus services will create a new direct bus service to Mold from Connah’s Quay

Published: Tuesday, Aug 28th, 2018
It’s all change on the Arriva Buses number 3 and 12 service running between Deeside and Chester from next Sunday, September 2.

Services 3 and 12 will be combined to provide a 30 minute service between Chester and Broughton Shopping Park with both services also extending through to Mold. Service 3 will be renumbered 13.

The new Circular route coming into operation between Chester and Mold will also create a new direct bus service from Shotton and Connah’s Quay to Northop and Mold.

As of September 2:

  • Service 12 –  Will run hourly from Chester Delamere Street via Grosvenor Road and Saltney, Boundary Lane and Sandy Lane through to Broughton Shopping Park then via Queensferry to Connah’s Quay with a new link to Mold via Northop. Then the current 3 route (however will not run via Nant Mawr) to Broughton Shopping Park and via reverse of outbound route to Chester Delamere Street.
  • Service 13 – Will run hourly from Chester Delamere Street via Handbridge and Saltney High Street, then via the current 3 route through to Mold (however will not run via Nant Mawr). A new link is provided from Mold via Northop, Connah’s Quay, Queensferry, Broughton Shopping Park and via reverse of outbound route to Chester Delamere Street.
  • Services 4, X4 – Will now serve Chester Bus Interchange and also operate via Foregate Street, with minor changes to times.

Further information can be found on the Arriva webpage https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/wales/updates/exciting-changes-to-services-in-chester/

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said: “this is a commercial decision by Arriva and not an outcome of the recent bus network review consultation.

Promotional timetables will be distributed to the Connects centres, libraries, website for public circulation and all bus stops will be updated.”

