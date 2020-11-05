Chancellor set to extend furlough until March

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an extension of the government’s wage support scheme through to March.

Mr Sunak said in the Commons this afternoon: “Given this significant uncertainty, a worsening economic backdrop, and the need to give people and businesses security through the winter. I believe it is right to go further.”

“So we can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month, it will be extended until the end of March.”

“The(UK) government will continue to help pay people’s wages, up to 80% of the normal amount, all employers will have to pay for hours not worked, is the cost of employer next and pension contributions.”





We will review the policy in January to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more.”

He also said: “I can announce today that the upfront guaranteed funding for the devolved administration’s is increasing from £14 billion to £16 billion.”

Boris Johnsonn

Statement in full from the UK Treasury:

Workers across the United Kingdom will benefit from increased support with a five-month extension of the furlough scheme into Spring 2021, the Chancellor announced today, 5 November.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) will now run until the end of March with employees receiving 80% of their current salary for hours not worked.

Similarly, support for millions more workers through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be increased, with the third grant covering November to January calculated at 80% of average trading profits, up to a maximum of £7,500.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

I’ve always said I would do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK – and that has meant adapting our support as the path of the virus has changed. It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support. Extending furlough and increasing our support for the self-employed will protect millions of jobs and give people and businesses the certainty they need over what will be a difficult winter.

The Chancellor also announced today an increase in the upfront guarantee of funding for the devolved administrations from £14 billion to £16 billion. This uplift will continue to support workers, business and individuals in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The furlough scheme was initially extended until 2 December. But the government is now going further so that support can be put in place for long enough to help businesses recover and get back on their feet – as well as giving them the certainty they need in coming months. Evidence from the first lockdown showed that the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of restrictions.

There are currently no employer contribution to wages for hours not worked. Employers will only be asked to cover National Insurance and employer pension contributions for hours not worked. For an average claim, this accounts for just 5% of total employment costs or £70 per employee per month. The CJRS extension will be reviewed in January to examine whether the economic circumstances are improving enough for employers to be asked to increase contributions.

Throughout the pandemic, the government has acted with speed to protect lives and safeguard jobs with an unprecedented £200 billion support package. The furlough scheme has protected over nine million jobs across the UK, and self-employed people have already received over £13 billion in support. This is in addition to billions of pounds in tax deferrals and grants for businesses.

On top of this, the government has announced: