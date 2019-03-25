Centre for Photonics Expertise launches at Optic Technology Centre

The £5.8m Centre for Photonics Expertise (CPE) project will officially launch in North Wales next month at The OpTIC Technology Centre, St Asaph.

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, the CPE, announced in December 2018 by Mark Drakeford AM, will bring together expertise from across Wales and establish collaborative research projects to encourage industries to embrace photonics technologies to serve their own product and process development requirements.

Photonics is an enabling technology with diverse applications in almost every industry sector and the everyday life of mankind. It is the science of light, applications range from optical imaging, machine vision, laser sensing, materials applications and precision measurements.

CPE aims to ensure Welsh businesses can benefit from the Photonics expertise developed in Wales across its four University partners. Businesses will be matched with the relevant expertise best suited to support solutions for their own industrial challenges.

Led by Wrexham Glyndwr University from their St Asaph based OpTIC Technology Centre the three-year project is being delivered in partnership with South Wales, Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities and will work with companies throughout Wales supporting all sectors.

Caroline Gray, director of Wrexham Glyndwr University’s OpTIC Technology Centre and CPE Project Lead said: “The centre will bring together all areas of academic expertise across photonics technology, helping industry develop the next generation of processes and products while boosting business growth and efficiency for the Welsh economy and future generations.

“We will draw on existing research capability and strengthen the relationships with industry, leading to improved reputation and profile of research and innovation activity in Wales.

“I would encourage any business interested in finding out more to attend the launch event on April 9 at Wrexham Glyndwr’s OpTIC Technology Centre in St Asaph.”

