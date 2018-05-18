Celebrating Community Spirit – The Big Walk comes to Shotton today

The ‘Big Walk’ heads into Shotton today -The Eden Projects annual event shining a light on the people and groups at the heart of the community “who make great things happen every day.”

The Big Walk is a three-week adventure which sees four teams of walkers span the UK connecting people, celebrating community and encouraging the nation to take part in The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual get-together for neighbours on June 3.

Each walker has been hand-selected to take part, based on their passion for better connected communities.

Jude Boutle from Powys set off from Morecambe on Wednesday, the 56-year-old will make her way into Flintshire today spreading the word about the strength and passion of communities and raising awareness about the walk’s The Big Lunch finale.

Care & Repair, based at the former Tata Sports and Social Club on Rowleys Drive in Shotton host todays event between 12 and 3pm.

A number of Flintshire community groups will attend including – Flintshire DO-IT, Place for you & the Veterans project, Emerge Arts ‘Sound Express’ Band performance, Our Back Yard, KIM Inspire, Shotton RFC Girls Rugby, Rainbow Biz ‘Digging Deeside’ project and Ysgol Bryn Deva’s ‘Little Big Walkers’

Following her visit to Shotton Jude will make her way south through Welsh towns and villages on the border with England.

She will then make her way west along the South Wales coast, visiting Cardiff and Swansea before travelling north and heading towards her home town of Llandrindod Wells.

Jude Boutle

Jude Boutle, said:

“What I’m incredibly excited about is visiting all these different communities and the wonderful projects that are going on in each place. And moreover, getting to meet the people who give up their time to make them work. There are unsung heroes across Wales who volunteer and work very hard each day to make their communities better by bringing people together. I feel privileged that I’ve been chosen for this role because it means that I’m going to have the opportunity to meet so many of them.”

Joe Ferns, Director of Funding at the Big Lottery Fund, says:

“Jude Boutle is playing an important role in helping us to celebrate and showcase the great things people are doing within their communities each and every day.

“The Big Walk and The Big Lunch bring people together and shine a light on fantastic community projects – many of which are National Lottery-funded – that are making a real difference to people’s lives across the UK. We’re proud to support them and hope to inspire many more to build the friendships and connections that help make communities thrive.”

Anyone can take part! Order a free pack and join millions of others across the UK for The Big Lunch on 3 June www.thebiglunch.com