CCTV images released after passengers verbally abused and assaulted on train in Llandudno

Published: Friday, Oct 12th, 2018
Officers from British Transport Police investigating an incident on board a train heading to Llandudno have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak too.

Police say two passengers were verbally abused by a man and a woman on board the train at 3pm on 12 September.


As the train arrived at Llandudno station, the man and woman pushed one of the victims to the ground and attempted to stamp on him.

Officers believe the man and woman shown in the CCTV images may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who they are, contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 342 of 12/09/2018.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

