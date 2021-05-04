Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th May 2021

CCTV image released of man police want to ‘speak to’ after theft of £6,500 of goods from Chester Boots store

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cheshire Police investigating a theft from a shop in Chester have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking to speak to.

The theft took place at around 9.30am on Tuesday 23 March when more than £6,500 worth of items were stolen from the Boots store on Foregate Street in Chester city centre.

Police Constable Richard Connelly, from Chester Local Policing unit, said: “This investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we’re keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have crucial information which may help us in our investigation.

“If you think you recognise the man, or have any information in relation to the incident, please call the team here at Chester on 101


“I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV image to get in touch to help us progress with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with any information which may aid the investigation, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 950143 or give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about .



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Update: Travellers move on from Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon

News

Flintshire health studio named Best Personal Training Service

News

Pupils at two Flintshire High Schools told to learn from home on Tuesday after ‘unauthorised visitors’ set up camp

News

Gyms, Leisure Centres and Community Centres reopen as Wales moves from highest alert level

News

Mountain rescue team called to assist person with leg injury in Wepre Park

News

Hopes raised ospreys will still have family at Llyn Brenig despite nesting platform being cut down

Conwy

Cardiac arrest survivor flying the flag for local community defibrillators and CPR training

News

Clwydian Range visitors asked to stamp out wildfire risk and act responsibly

News

Final countdown to make your memories take flight in aid of Nightingale House Hospice

News





Read 386,220 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X