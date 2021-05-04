CCTV image released of man police want to ‘speak to’ after theft of £6,500 of goods from Chester Boots store

Cheshire Police investigating a theft from a shop in Chester have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking to speak to.

The theft took place at around 9.30am on Tuesday 23 March when more than £6,500 worth of items were stolen from the Boots store on Foregate Street in Chester city centre.

Police Constable Richard Connelly, from Chester Local Policing unit, said: “This investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we’re keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have crucial information which may help us in our investigation.

“If you think you recognise the man, or have any information in relation to the incident, please call the team here at Chester on 101





“I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV image to get in touch to help us progress with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with any information which may aid the investigation, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 950143 or give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/tua/tell-us-about .