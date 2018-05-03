independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

CCTV image of a man police want to question over computer tablet theft from McDonalds in Chester

Published: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018
Officers from Chester Local Policing Unit have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a computer tablet.

The tablet is believed to have been taken at approximately midday on Sunday 22 April from the Foregate Street branch of McDonalds in Chester city centre

Police Constable James Wright said: “Enquires in relation to this incident are ongoing and as part of my investigation I’m keen to speak to the man featured in the CCTV image as I believe that he may hold vital information in relation to the investigation.

I urge the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the team here at Chester on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents, or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 57496.

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

