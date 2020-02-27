CCTV appeal following theft from Chester phone shop

Officers from Cheshire Police investigating a theft from a shop in Chester have released a CCTV image of two men who may be able to help with their enquiries.

A set of wireless earphones, worth almost £180, were stolen from O2 store on Eastgate Street in Chester city centre at around 3.15pm on Thursday 20 February.

Police Constable Martin Redhead, from Chester Local Policing unit, said: “This investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we’re keen to speak to the two men in the CCTV image as we believe they will have crucial information which will help us in our investigation.

“If you think you recognise the men, or have any information in relation to the incident, please call the team here at Chester on 101

“I would also like to appeal directly to the men in the CCTV image to get in touch to help us progress with our investigation.”