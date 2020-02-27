News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

CCTV appeal following theft from Chester phone shop

Published: Thursday, Feb 27th, 2020
Share:

Officers from Cheshire Police investigating a theft from a shop in Chester have released a CCTV image of two men who may be able to help with their enquiries. 

A set of wireless earphones, worth almost £180, were stolen from O2 store on Eastgate Street in Chester city centre at around 3.15pm on Thursday 20 February.

Police Constable Martin Redhead, from Chester Local Policing unit, said: “This investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we’re keen to speak to the two men in the CCTV image as we believe they will have crucial information which will help us in our investigation. 

“If you think you recognise the men, or have any information in relation to the incident, please call the team here at Chester on 101 

“I would also like to appeal directly to the men in the CCTV image to get in touch to help us progress with our investigation.” 

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with any information which may aid the investigation, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 642501 or give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about . 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Want to get paid for your passion? A unique opportunity has arisen to take over a hugely popular small sided football league in Deeside

Rules on relationships between politicians and staff at Flintshire Council set to be revised in wake of former leader’s suspension

Two men from Flintshire in court following drugs raids on Wednesday

Another windy weekend ahead – Met Office has issued a yellow alert

More details given in the Senedd on metro projects in Deeside, north east Wales and Cardiff

Halfway House set to reopen in May says new owner

Arrests in Flintshire following a Cheshire Police led crackdown on cannabis farms

Second high-profile Crime Scene Day learning simulation held at Wrexham Glyndwr University

Walmart in talks to sell controlling stake in Asda

Met Office issues another warning for ice and snow which could affect Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn