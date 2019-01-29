Caught on Camera in Buckley – Police would like help in identifying this man

Police have released still photographs taken from CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak in regards to an unspecified incident in Buckley.

Two images show the man, who is wearing a blue parker style coat with fur hood, police said he is “sought to assist with an investigation at Barclays Bank in Buckley.”

The incident took place on 6th of December.

The images were released as part of North Wales Police ongoing ‘Caught on Camera’ campaign.

Photographs are regularly released from the many CCTV cameras fitted in shops, pubs and other public places in a bid to find people who may have been involved in incidents which officers are investigating.

If you have any information which may help police click here