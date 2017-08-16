The 18-months-old tabby cat was found in an A548 near Mostyn.

An appeal for information has been launched after an 18-month-old female tabby cat was found in a sealed box dumped in a Flintshire lay-by.

The RSPCA Cymru say they were called after the cat was found abandoned last Friday evening, August 11, in a taped-up cardboard box on the A548 coast road, near Mostyn.

The cat, which has a white chest and feet was left in a cardboard box which had ‘Bristol Laboratories Ltd’ printed on it.

The box contained two purple and white pillow cases and smelled very strongly of cigarette smoke, air holes had been pierced in the box.

Despite the ordeal, a veterinary inspection found she had no health concerns, an RSPCA officer said it was “absolutely astonishing” that someone would dump her in a taped-up box.

The lay-by where the box was dumped can be found on the A548 shortly before the turn-off for Pen-Y-Ffordd, heading west.

RSPCA Cymru is calling on anyone with information to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line, so the charity can decipher how the cat came to be abandoned in this way.

Jenny Anderton, RSPCA inspector, said:

“We’re urging anyone with any pertinent information about how this poor cat was abandoned like this to contact us.

“The box was found in an A548 lay-by, near Mostyn, shortly before the Pen-Y-Ffordd turn-off. It’s absolutely astonishing that anyone thought it acceptable to dump a fellow living creature like this.

“A female tabby cat was found in the taped-up cardboard box, with only a couple of pillowcases for comfort. The box had a strong stench of cigarette smoke.

“Fortunately, the cat was in good condition and found to have no ill effects – and is now in our care, with no microchip evident.

“If anyone has any information at all, they’re urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. All calls are treated in confidence.”

RSPCA Cruelty Line: 0300 1234 999