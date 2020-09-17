Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Sep 2020

Updated: Thu 17th Sep

Castell Alun headteacher confirms student tests positive for Covid

A year 7 pupil at Castell Alun High School in Hope has tested positive for Covid.

Acting headteacher Paul Edwards posted an update on the school’s Facebook page, he said: “We have now had a confirmed positive COVID-19 result for a student in Year 7 and are following the Flintshire protocol for such an occurrence.

More information will follow in my Blog tomorrow, but I felt it was important to let you all know immediately.  The school remains open”

Mr Edwards said parents will “receive an email letter from us on behalf of Public Health Wales, which should bring further clarity to your personal circumstances.”


“We all wish the student concerned a speedy recovery.”

Earlier today Flintshire County Council said pupils in year 4 and staff at Sealand County Primary School identified as close contacts of the confirmed case are self-isolating for 14 days.

Cases have also been identified at Saltney Wood Primary School, Ewloe Green Primary, St John the Baptist VA School in Penymynydd and Saltney Wood Primary School during the course of this week.



