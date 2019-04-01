Cash strapped council looks set to sell off Wepre Park waterfall

A cash strapped council is secretly exploring the possibility of selling off one of Flintshire’s ‘jewels in the crown’ as it battles to balance to books.

Flintshire council has slapped a value of around £35,000 on Wepre Park waterfall and has invited expressions of interest from a select band of householders.

Deeside.com has been told the council will hold a ‘behind closed doors’ wine and cheese evening at the park’s visitor centre later this month for ‘interested parties’ to find out more about the waterfall package on offer.

Built by the Victorian occupants of the parks Old Hall the waterfall used to drive a turbine that created electricity, the council has now deemed it ‘surplus to requirements.’

The council is hoping to cash in on the burgeoning ‘giant moving water feature’ market which is growing in popularity amongst many householders in the county particularly those living in the Hawarden area.

The plan would see the waterfall ‘sold as seen’ to the highest bidder who would then have just a week to remove it from the park.

The council, it’s understood, is not selling any water as part of the package, the parks maintenance team will channel water from the pool above through a PVC drain pipe to the brook below, it’s hoped the pipe will blend enough so that no one will notice the waterfall has been removed.

An insider told Deeside.com, the decision to sell off the waterfall came after a prominent councillor was walking their dog in the park.

Whilst the pet pooch was having a splash in the waterfall the politician and dog experienced a ‘bit of a fright’ when well known Wepre Park ghost ‘Nora the Nun’ popped up and scared the pair. Shaking with fright the councillor vowed to sell the ‘bloody thing.’

One interested resident from Hawarden, who wished to remain anonymous said, “At 35 grand its a snip, I’ve been looking for a giant moving water feature since my neighbour installed one last year, I have a delightful spot for it close to my decked BBQ area, my peacocks would love it.”

Nora the Nun, the Wepre Park ghost has often been seen over the years standing at top of the waterfall or in the water itself, its thought Nora could be ghost of Gwenllian, the last Princess of Wales who died in the 13th Century.

A paranormal expert, Dr Loof von Lirpa has issued a chilling warning to any prospective buyer, “You upset old Nora and there will be hell to pay.”

The council has been asked for a comment.