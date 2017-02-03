Cash boost for Hope House from Flintshire chemicals firm

A charity that provides care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families has received a funding boost following a £2,000 donation from chemicals firm Synthite.

The Mold-based business agreed to provide the financial boost to Hope House following a suggestion from its company secretary David Kelso – part of a package of ongoing support the firm provides to surrounding communities.

Synthite was awarded the £2,000 by its parent company Tennants Consolidated Ltd to donate to a local charity.

Hope House provides care and support to families across North and Mid Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire.

Respite and end of life care are provided at the hospices and in families’ homes, while support also includes counselling, advocacy and young people and carers’ rights.

Nicola Sciarrillo, a Flintshire-based fundraiser for Hope House said:

What a wonderful amount to donate to the children and families who are cared for locally by Hope House, we are extremely grateful. £2,000 would cover the costs of 40 sessions with our child bereavement team working with staff and pupils at a school when a fellow pupil has died suddenly, often in traumatic circumstances. Our counselling and bereavement service has seen the biggest growth over recent years and a donation such as this will enable our teams to continue this vital service across the local area.

Hope House needs to raise more than £4m every year to maintain its services.

David Kelso, of Synthite, said:

Hope House provides an incredibly important service in the area, helping children and families cope during the darkest times in their lives. I know of the amazing work the charity provides after it supported a family member during a difficult period.

We’re pleased to be able to make this donation to a wonderful and deserving cause.

Synthite has operated from Alyn Works, Denbigh Road, since the 1950’s, employing 120 people.