Carphone Warehouse Broughton set to close due to ‘change’ in mobile market

Carphone Warehouse has said it is to close all of it’s standalone stores.

531 stores will close in April resulting in 2,900 redundancies.

Carphone Warehouse says the move is not related to the coronavirus outbreak, but is down to a changing mobile market.

Carphone Warehouse has shops inside 305 big PC World and Curry’s stores, and these will be not affected by the changes.

Almost 40% of staff affected by the closures are expected to take new roles in the business, the firm said.

Alex Baldock, Group Chief Executive, said: “Customers are changing how they buy technology, and Dixons Carphone must change with them. We’re underway with a fundamental transformation to do so. Today’s tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK Mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders.

“Clearly, with unsustainable losses of £90m expected this year, Mobile is currently holding back the whole business. There’s never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now.

“I don’t underestimate how upsetting this news will be for our colleagues, and we’ll treat everyone with honesty, respect and care. We want to keep as many of our Carphone Warehouse colleagues as we can, and expect to find new roles for almost 40% of those affected.

“We’re working hard to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.

“We’ll pay enhanced redundancy, any bonuses, honour their share awards, and help them find new jobs through an outplacement programme. We recognise our responsibilities towards our colleagues and communities, and intend to fulfil them.

“But though this is by far the toughest decision we’ve had to make, it is necessary. We must follow our customers. They want help with all technology, all in one place, and this trend is only going to accelerate in a more connected 5G world.”