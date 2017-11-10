Carl Sargeant: Senior QC to lead independent inquiry into First Ministers actions

An independent inquiry led by a QC is to be held into the First Minister Carwyn Jones handling of Carl Sargeant’s dismissal from the government.

The First Minister faced calls to resign amidst growing anger at the way the Deeside AM appears to have been treated prior to his death this week.

In a statement to press on Thursday Jones said he had “no alternative but to take the action that I did and I hope that people will understand that.”

He also said he welcomed scrutiny of his actions”and it is appropriate for that to be done independently” but stopped short of announcing an inquiry.

Deputy leader of Flintshire county council Bernie Attridge, according to a comment published on the Guardian website said he had spoken to Mr Sargeant’s family and that Jones’s statement had failed to satisfy them.

“They’re still very angry,” Attridge said. “They still want answers, but for themselves they need time to mourn the loss of a husband, a father, a brother and a son. They need their time.

For the answers that both myself and the family wanted, I thought his statement was empty.”

A spokesman for the first minister said on Friday afternoon;

“Further to the First Minister’s comments yesterday about the need for independent scrutiny of his actions and decisions in relation to Carl Sargeant, he agrees that there should be an independent inquiry and it would be proper to ask a senior QC to lead that work.

To ensure this happens separately from his office, the First Minister has asked the Permanent Secretary to begin preparatory work for this inquiry, and to make contact with the family to discuss the terms of reference and the identity of the QC.

It is our understanding that such an inquiry should not take place before the outcome of a Coroner’s Inquest – but we will take further advice on this matter.”