Carl Sargeant inquest – Day one media round up…

The inquest into the death of Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant resumed on Monday.

The hearing is listed for five days and is being heard by Senior Coroner for North Wales (East and Central) John Gittins at County Hall in Ruthin.

It was adjourned on 30 November last year after lawyers for the then first minister Carwyn Jones sought a legal challenge, it was later rejected.

At the time Mr Gittins said: “I’m disappointed that we haven’t managed to end this week. There are times when we simply cannot allow expediency over fairness.”

Five people are listed to give evidence next including former first minister Carwyn Jones, Jack Sargeant and Bernie Sargeant.

“It has been a tortuous process of delays and legal challenges for the Sargeant family to get to this point. Despite this, the family continue to hope that the inquest will give them some much needed answers about the circumstances surrounding Carl’s untimely and tragic death.”

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home in Connah’s Quay on 7 November 2017 – four days after he was dismissed from the Welsh Government following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Day One Media Round-Up:

The former first minister of Wales Carwyn Jones gave evidence on Monday, evidence was also heard from Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones.

The Guardian leads with the headline “Carl Sargeant inquest hears ex-first minister lied under oath.”

“The former Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones has been accused of lying under oath over the support measures put in place to protect a colleague who was found dead after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.” Writes Steven Morris.

Carwyn Jones explained that a “veteran Labour politician, Ann Jones, had been asked to stay in touch with Sargeant during the weekend after the sacking. Carwyn Jones had testified that he had spoken to Ann Jones over that weekend.”

However “he had not spoken to her that weekend. He insisted his previous evidence had been a mistake rather than a lie.” More here: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/jul/08/carl-sargeant-inquest-ex-first-minister-carwyn-jones-evidence-contradicted-in-court

ITV reports: “Carwyn Jones accused of being a liar at inquest into Carl Sargeant’s death.” It goes to state:

Since Mr Jones first gave evidence, he “had provided a further statement in which he said, on reflection, he was incorrect to tell the inquest he had spoken to Mrs Jones over the weekend between Mr Sargeant losing his cabinet role and his death.”

Jones said: “That’s what I thought at the time, but after further thought and having looked at the transcript, I sought to clarify that.”

Leslie Thomas QC, representing Mr Sargeant’s wife Bernie and son Jack, suggested Mr Jones was “caught in a lie.”

Mr Jones, who stepped down as first minister last December, said: “Are you calling me a liar?”

Mr Thomas replied: “Yes I am. The untruth only came to light when the witness came forward and you were caught out in a lie.”

More here: https://www.itv.com/news/wales/2019-07-08/carl-sargeant-inquest/

MailOnline: Mark Duell writes the ‘former First Minister also faced questions from Mr Sargeant’s brother, Andy, who quizzed him as to why he decided to tell the deceased about the allegations behind his sacking rather than waiting until the following week.’

Mr Jones said: “I felt it was honest and fair to give Carl the reasons for his dismissal”

‘But Mr Sargeant rejected Mr Jones’ claims that it was a ‘mistake’ in his initial witness statement and said: “It was a damage limitation exercise for you.”

“If Ann Jones hadn’t come forward and said that she didn’t agree with what you had said, we would have had to take on face value the fact that you said you did these things to support my brother.” More here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7223987/Welsh-politician-Carl-Sargeants-widow-son-arrive-inquest.html

BBC details an exchange which took place via text message between Ann Jones and Carl Sargeant,

‘After Mr Sargeant’s death, when Mr Jones told Ms Jones in a phone call he was going to tell the media he had asked her to provide pastoral care, she told him: “Don’t do that”, as that had not been her understanding.’

Ms Jones told the coroner: “I’m not trained as a counsellor, I’m not trained as a carer at all. In fact, I’m probably one of the worst people to be with.”

She told a Labour group meeting the next day, which Mr Jones attended, that she saw her role as being nothing other than a friend to Mr Sargeant, and “the group tended to agree.”

Leslie Thomas QC asked Ms Jones about a text conversation the Monday before Mr Sargeant died.

In one text, Mr Sargeant wrote: “I’m telling no-one again I’m thinking of running for first minister.”

Mr Thomas asked whether the message suggested Mr Sergeant felt he had been “stitched up” because it was known he was thinking of applying for the role of first minister.

“I don’t think I read it in any particular way, “she told him, but conceded “yes you could put that interpretation to it.”

More here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-48881158

The inquest resumes on Tuesday.