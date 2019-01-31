   
Careless Connah’s Quay driver jailed for causing death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mum

Published: Thursday, Jan 31st, 2019
A Connah’s Quay man has been jailed for causing the death of Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman’s mum in Deeside in July 2016.

33-year-old Liam Rosney of Welland Drive was jailed for 30 weeks at Mold Crown Court today, Thursday January 31 following the collision which involved cyclist Carol Boardman (pictured above) who was 75 years old at the time.

He had previously admitted causing the death of Mrs Boardman by careless driving at Mold Crown Court.

Mrs Boardman suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by a Mitsubishi pick-up truck being driven by Mr Rosney after she fell from her bike on the Mold Road and Llanarth Road mini-roundabout in July 2016

As well as the jail sentence Rosney was also disqualified from driving for 18 and a half months.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“This was sadly an unnecessary death caused by a man driving carelessly without any thought for the safety of those around him and our condolences are with the family and friends of Mrs Boardman.

“This case highlights the serious consequences of driving whilst distracted. Holding a driving licence brings with it a high degree of responsibility that should always be at the forefront of every driver’s mind.

“Mobile phones must not be used by drivers. They are a lethal distraction which, as this case sadly demonstrates, leads to untold misery.

“We hope that the awful consequences of this incident act as a warning to others about the dangers of driving irresponsibly.”

 

