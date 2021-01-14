Care agency to support The Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ campaign held on 18 January

A care agency is supporting The Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ campaign and is urging people to have a virtual brew with loved ones across January.

The initiative encourages people in Wales to get together with friends and family virtually on January 18 to have a conversation with one another.

Neil Griffiths, Regional Manager at Abacare, said: “Last year we supported The Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ campaign and are thrilled that it has been able to continue, albeit in a virtual capacity, again this year.

“It is a fantastic way to help tackle loneliness, especially among the elderly, so we’re encouraging the kind folk of Wales to log on to their devices and check in on their neighbours, friends or family members using Zoom, FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Skype and have a cuppa and catch up.





“A phone call can work just as well if you’re loved one doesn’t have video calling devices.

“This time of year is known for being more depressing as there is a bit of a lull after the Christmas celebrations and the weather is constantly gloomy. This means it’s the perfect time for getting together with others.

“It doesn’t have to be a Monday, it can be any day you fancy and you can even turn it into a regular event. That way you all have something to look forward to.

“Loneliness is currently an epidemic across England and Wales, so we need to make sure we are doing all we can for anyone we know that might live alone and not see or speak to family for long periods of time.

“Campaigns such as this can really help, and we can guarantee that whatever you do with an older person, will really brighten up their day.”

People can raise money for The Samaritans by hosting the virtual events, and fundraising kits are available from http://bit.ly/2XxirQV which includes leaflets and posters to let others know about the event as well as digital slides so businesses can encourage employees to take part.

The number of people aged 50+ experiencing loneliness is set to reach two million by 2025/26 according to the Campaign to End Loneliness with the total currently being 1.2 million.

Abacare operates a professional Care Management Team providing care to individuals in their own homes, and staff are provided full, paid training with additional support.

Neil Griffiths added: “We give free uniforms and a national staff discount scheme for all major brands with exclusive discounts online and in-store from retailers including Tesco, Primark and Argos, and it also covers holidays and electrical goods. We have jobs available in Wales now with immediate start, no experience necessary, just a willingness to care and to learn.

“We are looking for new recruits to help make a difference within communities across Wales by caring for individuals seeking extra support. Carers who join our team will help to provide domiciliary and live-in care as well as dementia care.”

Anyone interested should contact the Flintshire branch on 01352 870671 and people can also find out more information about job vacancies at www.indeed.com/cmp/Abacare.

For more information about Abacare, call 01248 677 919 or visit www.abacare.org.uk.