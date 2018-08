Police are appealing for information after a caravan was stolen from an address in Broughton last week.

A cream coloured Challenger Swift 570 – similar to the caravan pictured above, was stolen from Lester’s Lane in Broughton.

The caravan was taken sometime between 10.30am and 2pm on July 27 police say.

If you have any information which may help police locate the caravan call 101 quoting reference number: 18300079751.