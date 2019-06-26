News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 reopens following earlier closure due to a car fire at Holywell

Published: Wednesday, Jun 26th, 2019
1.00am update: Traffic Wales has confirmed the road is back open.

First report: A small hatchback burst into flames on the A55 at Holwell this evening.

The westbound carriageway was closed at around midnight while emergency services attended the scene.

North Wales Roads Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene. 

Traffic travelling along the westbound A55 had to be diverted through Holywell.

No injuries were reported as a result of the car fire. 

A picture posted on social media by PC Thomas Hough from the roads policing unit shows the burnt-out car at the side of the road near junction 32 of the A55.

PC Hough said:

“Road closure at Junction 32 Holywell Eastbound A55, diversions through Holywell after a car fire. No injuries and road soon to be open in approximately 30mins [1:00 am]”

 

