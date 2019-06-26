A55 reopens following earlier closure due to a car fire at Holywell

1.00am update: Traffic Wales has confirmed the road is back open.

First report: A small hatchback burst into flames on the A55 at Holwell this evening.

The westbound carriageway was closed at around midnight while emergency services attended the scene.

North Wales Roads Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene.

Traffic travelling along the westbound A55 had to be diverted through Holywell.

No injuries were reported as a result of the car fire.

A picture posted on social media by PC Thomas Hough from the roads policing unit shows the burnt-out car at the side of the road near junction 32 of the A55.