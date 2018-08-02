Car and motorbike collision has closed the A5119 near Northop

The A5119 Northop Road is currently blocked due to an accident between a car and motorbike.

There is slow traffic reported from A55 J33 along the towards Flint Mountain.

Latest traffic update states:

‘Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident , car and motorbike involved on A5119 Northop Road both ways from A55 J33 (Northop) to Chapel Street.

Affecting traffic travelling between Northop and Flint. The vehicles are currently awaiting recovery near to The Coach and Horses Pub.’

Eric told us he was stuck in traffic just before Coach and Horses for about 20 minutes but has seen gone around the other way.

Corinne has said: “Anyone coming off the A55 at Flint there’s been an accident at Flint Mountain huge tail backs from Northop so I would imagine the slip road is busy too.”

