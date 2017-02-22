Capricorn Animal Rescue has assets frozen as Charity Commission launch investigation into ‘serious regulatory issues’

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Flintshire-based Capricorn Animal Rescue due to “on-going serious regulatory issues.”

The charity has had its assets frozen while the Commission conducts a ‘statutory inquiry’ under the legal framework of section 46 of the charities act.

The inquiry was opened on 9 February 2017.

A BBC Wales investigation for the Week In Week Out programme exposed poor conditions at Capricorn Animal Rescue in Padeswood.

An undercover volunteer found dirty conditions, overcrowding and some animals having no access to water.

The sanctuary’s manager declined to be interviewed for the programme.

Protests by former volunteers, staff and those concerned about the welfare of animals and alleged mismanagement of funds have been going on for months outside the charity’s shop on Mold.

A statement released today by the UK Government’s Charity watchdog says:

After receiving a number of complaints from the public as well as significant media and parliamentary interest about the charity in 2016, the Commission initially provided regulatory advice and guidance to the trustees on how to improve the charity’s governance.

The Commission monitored the charity’s compliance with this guidance and visited the charity in October 2016 and subsequently inspected the charity’s books and records.

Our engagement established that there were clear and on-going serious regulatory issues relating to the administration of the charity by the trustees.

These included inadequate financial controls, failure to safeguard and properly account for the charity’s assets, potential unauthorised trustee benefit and the trustees’ failure to act on regulatory advice.

The inquiry will examine:

the administration, governance and management of the charity

whether there has been any unauthorised benefit to the trustees of the charity

whether the trustees have properly exercised their duties and responsibilities under charity law in the administration of the charity and in particular their

duty to account for the charity’s funds

In order to protect the assets of the charity, the Commission has taken steps to freeze the charity’s bank accounts under section 76(3)(d) of the Charities Act 2011.

The Commission is aware that the charity has been the subject of concerns from members of the public relating to the welfare of animals in the charity’s care; this does not fall within the Commission’s remit.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.