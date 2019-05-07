News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cannondale racing bike stolen from outside Morrisons in Saltney

Published: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019
Police are asking for information after a Cannondale carbon fibre framed racing bike was stolen from outside Morrison in Saltney.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police said the bike was taken at around 3pm on Saturday, April 20th.

The black Cannondale bike has a 10 spoke chain wheel, white pedals, ‘Dura Ace’ wheels and two white water bottle holders.

The serial number is MM236623 – anyone who witnessed the theft or has seen the bike is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number X053715.

