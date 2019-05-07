Cannondale racing bike stolen from outside Morrisons in Saltney

Police are asking for information after a Cannondale carbon fibre framed racing bike was stolen from outside Morrison in Saltney.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police said the bike was taken at around 3pm on Saturday, April 20th.

The black Cannondale bike has a 10 spoke chain wheel, white pedals, ‘Dura Ace’ wheels and two white water bottle holders.

The serial number is MM236623 – anyone who witnessed the theft or has seen the bike is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number X053715.