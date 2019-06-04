Cannabis farm worth more than £500,000 found following warrants in Birkenhead

Police have seized a cannabis farm worth more than £500,000 following warrants carried out in Birkenhead on Monday 3.

Officers raided two addresses in Craven Street and located a cannabis farm comprising 140 plants at various stages of growth, with an estimated potential annual yield of £560,000.

The electric meter was also bridged at the location.

A 28-year-old man from Birkenhead was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Cannabis and white powder was also located at a second address in Craven Street, police say enquiries are ongoing to locate all of those involved.

Wirral Targeted Policing Sergeant Andy Lloyd said: “This is a significant find which will remove a massive fire and flood risk for the local community. Bridging electricity is an accident waiting to happen and we will act on all information to ensure they are dismantled quickly and safely.

Cannabis farms are also an attractor for violent crime and put simply, no law-abiding person wants to live near to a death-trap or a magnet for violence. It is useful to recognise some of the signs cannabis is being grown in your community, so make yourselves familiar, voice your concerns and we will do the rest.”