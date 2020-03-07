Canine expert takes the lead as Coleg Cambria launches dog grooming academy and salon

One of the UK’s leading canine experts took the lead at the launch of a cutting-edge dog grooming academy and salon.

Julie Harris, co-founder of The Groomer’s Spotlight website, spoke at the unveiling of the new Collar and Comb facility at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi.

With more than 35 years’ experiences in the sector, Julie is one of the most respected names in the world of dog grooming and gave a

presentation to learners on the subject: _Canine Anatomy, Coat and Skin_.

Cambria has more than doubled the number of dog grooming students in the last 12 months and with the industry booming that figure looks set to increase.

Speaking after the event, Julie said: “I was thrilled to have been asked to speak to the students and groomers at Llysfasi, I was given a lovely welcome and the facilities were just perfect.

“It was brilliantly organised by the team and I would like to give special thanks to Wendy Murray, the Dog Grooming tutor.

“What an enthusiastic and engaged audience I had, which made my job very easy. Questions flowed and everyone joined in. Knowledge is power and this group certainly became powerful.”

Wendy added: “The feedback from both students and dog groomers in attendance has been great, everyone enjoyed the day and found the information they received really useful and informative.

“Julie made it a fun day and is an excellent role model for our students. For many of them it was their first dog grooming event and they were not disappointed.”

Collar and Comb is already attracting customers and is well-equipped with the latest technology, providing a first-class service in a warm, welcoming environment.

The decision to transform the previous dog grooming space into a working salon will provide learners with valuable experience in their future careers.

As well as classroom theory and time spent in the salon, they will encounter real-life situations to develop skills and knowledge essential for working as a professional dog groomer.

Wendy said: “The seminar was invaluable because by understanding the canine anatomy and the function and structure of its skin we can improve every groom and help to heal and improve skin and coat problems, from lumps and bumps to other issues.

“All of this is designed to help professional and student groomers develop their understanding, and it will positively affect their work in the salon.”

For more information, email collarandcomb@cambria.ac.uk or call 01978 267529.