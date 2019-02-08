Cancer charity looking for ‘prisoners’ to spend the night in a Flintshire police cell

Tenovus Cancer Care is holding its first Prison Lock Up in North Wales to help raise funds for cancer patients and their families in the community.

Wales’ leading cancer charity is looking for brave individuals and teams to spend the evening behind bars at Mold Police Station on Saturday 9thMarch and raise ‘bail’ to be set free.

North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes is set to take part and will get to experience what it’s like for prisoners on the wrong side of the bars.

Chief Constable Foulkes said:

“Being on the other side of the cell door will definitely be a new experience for me. I look forward to meeting my fellow prisoners and encourage anyone interested to get involved. As well as raising money for a worthwhile cause, you will also have the unique opportunity to experience life behind bars- and will realise why you don’t want to make it a regular occurrence!”

‘Prisoners’ will have their finger prints and mug shots taken, be given prison clothing to wear and have all home comforts taken from them, including their mobile phones.

They will be locked up in the cells from 5pm until midnight. However, they may be released early for hitting their fundraising target and for good behaviour.

They will be fed prison microwaved food, be put through their paces through vigorous exercise in the dingy yard and will be questioned by the team at the station for “made-up” charges.

It will be up to the individuals to entertain themselves until their release, however, all participants will be moved around the cells so will get to meet the other prisoners throughout the evening.

Debbie Rowley, Tenovus Cancer Care Regional Fundraising Manager North Wales, said:

“I can’t wait to bring the lock up event to North Wales. It’s a fun event and the money raised really will make a difference to the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones in the community.

We all know someone who should spend some time behind bars for their sins, maybe they don’t make enough tea in the office, or sing too loudly in the car, so get your nominations in or sign up yourself if you fancy the challenge!”

The money raised through this event will help keep the charity’s services running.

This means that the charity’s Cancer Support Advisors can continue to offer free financial advice, its Sing with Us Choirs can continue to provide support with a difference and nurses are just a phone call away, 365 days a year, for anyone affected by cancer.

Please visit https://www.tenovuscancercare.org.uk/lockup to sign up.

Alternatively, for more information please contact Debbie Rowley, debbie.rowley@tenovuscancercare.org.uk