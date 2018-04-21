Can you help walk Mel? The lovable Lhasa Apsa

A charity is urgently trying to put together a team of dog walking volunteers to provide support for an elderly long term resident in Connah’s Quay – and their beloved dog a friendly and lovable Lhasa Apso named Mel .

The Cinnamon Trust is the national charity whose volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

If you would like to help walk Mel the Cinnamon Trust would be delighted to hear from you.

A spokesperson for the Trust said;

“What happens if illness, injury or just the fact that we all get older eventually affects our ability to look after our four legged companions?

A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them, this is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”

If you would like a chat about volunteering or to request a registration form please call during office hours 01736 758707 or email us at appeals@cinnamon.org.uk or check out our website for more details www.cinnamon.org.uk