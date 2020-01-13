News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Campaigners hang flags on A55 bridge at Broughton to raise awareness of April’s independence for Wales march in Wrexham

Published: Monday, Jan 13th, 2020
Campaigners hung flags on a bridge which spans the A55 in Broughton on Sunday in a bid to raise awareness of their independence for Wales campaign.

Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government’s traffic information service issued a warning to drivers about “Protesters close to the carriageway” at junction 36 of the A55.

However, it turned out to be Stephen Rule, Chairperson YesMold, the local arm of YesCymru, a non-party campaign for an independent Wales. 

He hung around 6 banners and flags promoting independence for Wales over the bridge.

Stephen is also part of the committee bringing the YesCymru and All Under One Banner Wales March to Wrexham in April.

The mass march in Wrexham is part of a series of events held over the past few months.

YesCymru and All Under One Banner Wales have already held marches in Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil and Caernarfon and several town councils have also adopted motions that support moves towards an independent Wales.

Stephen told Deeside.com: “With a march for independence coming to Wrecsam on April 18th, it’s important we spread the message all across the north east to drum up support for, what we believe, will be a huge event and a huge step in making Wales an independent state.

“We had great support on the bridge with plenty of beeps and waves – especially given that we’re so close to the border.

It was great to share the message that Wales can write its own future and that, by reshaping how politics are run in these islands, we can all prosper with localised governance.

“We encourage everyone in the area to join the debate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and to keep up with events leading up to the march in April and beyond.”

Find out more on the YesCymru Yr Wyddgrug / Mold Faceook page – click here 

