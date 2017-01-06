Cambrian Aquatics in Connah’s Quay gets fresh lick of paint thanks to hard working students from Coleg Cambria

Picture (L-R) Andrew Parker, Keith Massey, Alisha Coyle, Kayleigh Brown, Reece Schyma, Elliott Hughes, Shaun Doyle

Students from Coleg Cambria have been busy painting at Cambrian Aquatics as part of their work-experience.

The Skills for Construction learners have been painting corridors, meeting rooms and changing rooms at Cambrian Aquatics, an independent Social Enterprise which used to be known as Connah’s Quay Swimming Baths, as part of their supervised work-experience.

Paint and sundries towards this ongoing project were donated by Crown Trade Paint and Bromborough Paints.

Shaun Doyle Contract Sales Representative from Bromborough Paints said:

“We are keen to support anything local and it’s good to be able to support Coleg Cambria in helping this local community project by supplying the sundries and paint.

“On behalf of Crown Trade Paint and myself it’s been a pleasure to support such a worthy project” added Contracts Sales Manager Andrew Parker.

Student Kayleigh Brown, 19 from Broughton who’s been helping at Cambrian Aquatics said:

“This is really good work-experience for us and it’s good knowing that we are helping the local community in this way.”

Keith Massey, tutor at Coleg Cambria who’s been supervising the students at Cambrian Aquatics added:

“This is a really beneficial work-experience for the learners, they have worked tirelessly painting the different areas. This is an ongoing project and another group will be taking over the work in the new year.

“We are also very grateful to Crown Trade Paint and Bromborough Paints for the continuous support.”