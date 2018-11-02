Calls to save historic Ewloe pub earmarked for demolition

Calls have been made to save a historic pub which is set to be demolished to make way for an apartment block.

Plans for a three-storey apartment building to house people aged over 55 have been submitted on the site of the old Boars Head Inn, Ewloe, which is believed to be at least 400 years old.

The proposals by Anwl Construction and Pennaf Housing have been earmarked for approval by Flintshire Council officers, and would also see three new houses created.

However, campaigner Klaus Armstrong-Braun wants the pub to be saved to protect the county’s heritage.

It comes despite a previous appeal for the Welsh Government’s historic environment service Cadw to list it falling on deaf ears.

Mr Armstrong-Braun, the former mayor of Saltney, said: “The planning application they’re putting for housing there is just pure trash without any sensitivity.

“If they’re going to do anything they should keep some semblance of the pub itself.

“I did fight hard to get Cadw to list it because it’s very important, in fact it used to be on the main road from Chester to London.

“They used to stop there coming from Holyhead and they had a hostelry, so they’d stop to change the horses.

“I would accuse most of our Flintshire county councillors and the council of not being interested in anything historical.”

The current building, which used to be owned by Punch Taverns, is recognised by the Royal Commission for Ancient and Historic Buildings in Wales as a rare example of a purpose-built inn.

It also includes a later-built Thomas Telford-style front extension used to collect tolls from the nearby road.

Despite the historic interest, Cadw chose not to offer protection

by listing the building, which was previously on the market for around £325,000.

Concerns have also been raised about traffic congestion, a lack of parking and the overdevelopment of the village as a result of the proposals.

However, in a report, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for planning, environment and economy, Andrew Farrow, said there was a ‘clear and identified need’ for social housing for over-55s.

I

He said: “The proposed apartment building is a three storey block located close to the Old Mold Road boundary of the site, with the building located on the footprint of the former public house, extending onto areas that was previously a hardstanding parking area.

“The site occupies a prominent location and it was considered at preapplication stage that the development allowed the opportunity for a landmark building with a contemporary design.

“The proposal is 100 per cent affordable and being promoted by a social landlord.

“Whilst the housing manager has specified a preference for general need provision, the proposal has been designed on the basis of meeting the identified over 55s need.

“The proposed access and parking arrangements are considered to be acceptable, subject to the suggested condition.

The plans will be discussed by members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee next Wednesday.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.