Calls for military intervention to stop tourists flocking to North Wales

A North Wales council’s tourism chief has called for the army to be brought in to blockade Angleseyto protect the island from people flouting social distancing rules.

The call follows a joint statement from the region’s six councils urging holidaymakers to stay away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Wales Police have also stepped up patrols aimed towards establishing the purpose of people’s journeys as they travelled over Offa’s Dyke.

But according to one AM, there have been several reports of tourists ignoring both government and more local calls for all non-essential travel to be avoided in order to maintain social isolation.

This had led to more drastic calls for the military to be called in to clamp down on such movement.

Cllr Carwyn Jones, Anglesey Council’s tourism portfolio holder, has written to the local MP urging her to press on the Government to take further action.

“Reports are coming thick and fast from every corner of Anglesey of holiday home owners and tourists arriving in their droves for a bit of Easter fun,” said Cllr Jones.

“Needless to say, the worry this is causing local constituents is considerable and it’s clear that these are showing no regards to the measures put in place by the Government and are putting lives at risk.

“The risk to the residents of Anglesey is increasing considerably and the ability of our NHS to cope. The measures need to be much stricter, powers to enforce stronger and more resources needed to manage and control the measures.”

He added: “The police are doing a fantastic job with the resource at their disposal, however more backing is needed and I would now suggest the Army needs to be deployed to help the situation by manning the two bridges and hotspots before more and more start arriving.”