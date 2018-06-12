Calling all Deeside photographers – Welsh Assembly launches competition to find best pothole picture

There’s nothing quite like a pothole to stir the emotions – they drive many of us to take snaps of offending mini craters and post them on onto social media or send to the council. (ah, just us then 🙄)

Now here’s a unique chance to show off your pothole photography prowess.

An inquiry has been launched by the National Assembly into the state of roads in Wales, recent media reports claimed it would take 24 years to clear the backlog of road repairs across the country.

The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee has been looking at the current condition of Welsh roads and whether the funding and maintenance models in place are providing value for money.

As part of this, the Committee is asking people in Wales to capture on camera ‘your depiction’ of the State of the Roads in Wales.

“Potholes and poorly maintained roads are a frustration for all of us. As well as making your journey uncomfortable they can seriously damage the Welsh economy and society as a whole,” said Russell George AM, Chair of the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee.

The prizes

The best photographs will be part of a public exhibition and will be on display at the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff. The winner’s image will also feature on the cover of the report.

The winner and runners-up will receive a print of their image and the winner will be invited to the report launch.

The judging panel

The judging panel will be comprised of the Assembly Members who sit on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee, who are undertaking the inquiry.

Timescale

The competition opens on Thursday 7 June 2018

Deadline for entries is 12 noon on Friday 13 July 2018

Winners will be announced on Monday 23 July 2018

How to enter

Some roads in Wales are known as “un-adopted” roads and so are the responsibility of residents rather than the Welsh Government or local authority.

Only images taken of adopted roads, which are the responsibility of the Welsh Government or Local Authorities, can be accepted.

Entries should be sent by email to: seneddoutreach@assembly.wales

Include with your image:

Your full name

Phone number

The date your image was taken

The location of your image

Do not submit an image before reading our terms and conditions and privacy notice.

Documents