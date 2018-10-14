Call for locals to join 24 hour walk for charity

The Head Coach of a Deeside health studio is calling on local residents to join him on a 24 hour walk for charity.

Jack Sullivan owner JSPT Health Studio in Connah’s Quay is set to take on the 24 hour walk challenge along with staff and clients.

The aim will be to complete as many laps of the Deeside Stadium athletics track at Coleg Cambria within a 24 hour period.

The walk will begin on 20th October at 9.30am, walkers will be raising money for Clwyd Alyn Housing Association Women’s Aid.

Jack Sullivan said:

“We believe that all local businesses can do more to help charities and causes that are working hard to help local people. We wanted to find a way where we could help Clwyd Alyn Housing Association Women’s Aid and also keep fit at the same time with other people from the community. By encouraging local residents to join us for this and be part of the walk we can help raise funds for this great cause. The studio will also be donating money for the total distance covered, so there is even more of a reason to do more laps! Whilst getting some exercise in, taking part in a fundraiser and being outdoors, it’s going to be a great team effort.”

Jack said the studio will be providing all the necessary equipment, he added:

“We will be walking throughout the night no matter what the weather to complete as many laps as possible. Every person who helps out completing a lap can know they have helped with the total amount raised and a feeling of fulfilment knowing they helped a good cause for and in our community. We are always looking to do something each year for charity but also mix up what we do so everyone can take part, have fun and be part of something bigger. Last year we were able to raise money for the late Carl Sargeant by doing a truck pull”

Fore more information contact Jack Sullivan: 07715643062 or send a message via Facebook: JSPT.Health.studio