Call for Flintshire residents to share Second World War memorabilia

A call has gone out to residents in Flintshire to share any memorabilia such as ration books, ID cards, photographs of soldiers in uniform and letters dating back to World War II.

2019 will see the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II which ran from 1st September 1939 to 2nd September 1945

Flintshire archive services are creating a Second World War Archive of records relating to the experiences of local people during the war.

A reception was held recently at County Hall to launch the appeal where Flintshire Council members brought their World War II related family heirlooms.

Flintshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Andy Dunbobbin (pictured above), said:

“We are holding this launch during the week where we remember D-Day, 6 June 1944.

We want to document what life was like for people who lived through the conflict, both at home and serving overseas, so that they are not forgotten by future generations.

We’re hoping people will either give us, deposit on loan or lend us, any family documents they have which relate to the war years – ration books, ID cards, photos of soldiers in uniform, photographs and letters to name but a few.”

Flintshire and Denbighshire archive services are working together on this project.

Flintshire Council says:

“If you have any records relating to either County which you would like to donate, deposit (on loan) or just lend to be scanned and returned to you, please either e-mail (archives@flintshire.gov.uk or archives@denbighshire.gov.uk) or telephone 01244 532364 (Flintshire) or 01824 708250 (Denbighshire) to arrange an appointment.”

“Appointments are required to ensure that staff are available to go through the necessary procedures with you.”