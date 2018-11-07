   
Caergwrle man charged with drink driving following crash in Chester

Published: Wednesday, Nov 7th, 2018
A Caergwrle man arrested following a crash in Chester which left another man seriously injured has been charged police have said.

Steven Davies, 46, of Mold Road, Caergwrle, has been charged with driving without due care and attention and drink driving following a crash on Lache Lane.

Cheshire police say they were called at around 9.20am on Tuesday to reports of a collision between a car and a stationary van.

Emergency services found a man was trapped underneath the van, he was not inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to lift the van and free the man before handing him over to the care of paramedics.

The casualty was taken to Aintree University Hospital via air ambulance.

He is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

Davies will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23rd of November.

