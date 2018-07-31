Cadw launches new booklet featuring two Flintshire castles

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service has launched a new booklet featuring some of the ‘less well known’ castles in Wales including two in Flintshire.

Culture Minister Lord Elis-Thomas called for the castles and history of the Lords and Princes of Wales to be better celebrated during the launch today.

The Minister explained why sites featured in the new Cadw booklet reserved a special place in Welsh history and what more was being done to ensure they were as accessible and informative as possible.

Lord Elis-Thomas said:

“From Caerphilly to Caernarfon, Conwy to Castell Coch, we are a country blessed with some of the most magnificent, imposing castles in the world, attracting record visitor numbers and boosting the economies of many of our towns and cities. But there are a whole host of castles on our doorsteps that are, perhaps, less well known but both individually and as a collective serve as precious physical reminders of our history and our heritage. These, to me, are the true Welsh castles – those built or inhabited by distinguished Welshmen of the past – by Llywelyn, Lord Rhys and Glyndwr amongst others. Welsh Princes who fought for and over Wales and helped shape the Wales and Welshness we recognise today. I’ve been determined to better promote and signpost these castles and their significance to our history and culture.”

Ewloe Castle (main featured image) was one of the last fortifications to be built by the sovereign Princes of Wales, was abandoned at the beginning of the invasion of Wales by Edward I in 1277.

Caergwrle Castle (below) was acquired by Cadw in May, built between 1278–83 by Dafydd ap Gruffudd (d. 1283), half-brother of Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, on lands given to him by Edward I and taken from Powys, it was the last castle to be built by a native Welsh prince.

[Caergwrle Castle]

The new booklet gives a general introduction to the castles closely associated with the Welsh Lords and Princes.

They include castles in Cadw’s care as well as castles owned by local authorities or which are in private hands, but offer public access.

Lord Elis-Thomas added:

“Each of these castles has its own history, its own story and its own character. I hope that, through the material launched today as well as through future improvements, we can help encourage as many people as possible to explore and enjoy these Welsh castles and their significance to the Wales we live in today.”

The new booklet, which features 24 castles alongside abbeys and other historical sites, will be available for free at all Cadw sites, with further information also available online click here.