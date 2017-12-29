Busy time for RSPCA Cymru officers over Christmas ‘tending to animals in need’

RSPCA Cymru officers tended to animals in need throughout the Christmas holidays, with 129 calls logged to the charity between 24 and 26 December – including a corn snake rescued in Bangor on Christmas Day.

Of the 129 calls logged over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 49 concerned complaints about the treatment of animals, including 7 about abandonments.

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA logged 2,479 calls in total – including 771 complaints about animal treatment, 193 of which concerned abandoned animals.

A corn snake was among the animals helped by the charity over the festive break – with the escaped animal rescued by an RSPCA inspector in North Wales at lunchtime on Christmas Day.

The charity was alerted after a family living on Caernarfon Road in Bangor found the three-and-a-half foot corn snake at their property, and notified the RSPCA shortly before noon. They had confined the animal in a bucket in their back garden.

Within an hour – and as many people across North Wales were tucking into their Christmas lunch – inspector Mike Pugh was at the scene and had checked over the snake, before taking the animal into RSPCA care.

He says the call highlights how the festive holidays is often “business as usual” for RSPCA officers on the frontline.

Inspector Pugh said: “RSPCA inspectors work around the clock to protect animals in need – and often the festive days are business as usual, as we continue to receive calls about pets, farm animals and wildlife in need of assistance.

“This corn snake was just one of the animals helped by the RSPCA on Christmas Day and was found by a family on Caernarfon Road in Bangor, as many were preparing to tuck into a festive lunch.

“It was very cold, and the family who found the snake were rightly concerned for the poor animal’s welfare. Fortunately, the snake was unharmed after the ordeal and is now in the RSPCA’s care.

“The three-and-a-half foot long corn snake is very likely to be an escaped pet from the local area. If anyone has any information about where the snake may have come from, our inspectorate appeal line can be found on 0300 123 8018.

“RSPCA Cymru was on hand throughout the Christmas period to help animals in need – and this corn snake concerned just one of the 129 calls we received over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day across Wales.”

The number of calls logged over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day was similar to 2016 – where 141 were logged in Wales by the charity.