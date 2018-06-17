independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Busy night for North Flintshire police officers with arrests for drink driving and two males with a ‘stun gun’

Published: Sunday, Jun 17th, 2018
Share:

Officers from North Flintshire Police had a busy night on Saturday – they arrested two males who were allegedly in possession of a stun gun-type device.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the police said:

officers arrested 2 males tonight for being in possession of this stun gun device. It is a prohibited weapon under the firearms act – possessing one or even purchasing one is a serious offence. Stunning job troops”

Police also made two arrests from drink drive offences including one person who they say was five times over the limit, in an update on their Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“Officers have taken 2 drink driver’s off the streets Flintshire tonight – with 1 of them blowing more than 5 times over the limit!! We hope you appreciate the efforts our officer take to keeping our roads safe, but we need your help – if you have any intelligence regarding drink or drug drivers please report it to 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”

LATEST NEWS:

Rescue teams called to Wepre Park after pensioner injured in 40ft fall

Hawarden Old Castle opens up to the public this Sunday

Work begins on A494 ahead of pollution reducing 50mph speed cut

Call for volunteers to act as custody watchdogs to ‘police the police’

Increase in abusive behaviour could see Welsh Ambulance Paramedics wear body cameras

Whistleblower from Connah’s Quay tells tribunal to reject evidence from Cheshire East Council officials

Scam phone call warning after fraudster posing as police officer targets victims for money

Scrapping free school transport for Welsh-medium school pupils would be ‘unacceptable’

Flintshire pensioners 11 hour ambulance wait highlighted as figures reveal ‘urgent call’ targets being missed

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn