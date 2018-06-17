Busy night for North Flintshire police officers with arrests for drink driving and two males with a ‘stun gun’

Officers from North Flintshire Police had a busy night on Saturday – they arrested two males who were allegedly in possession of a stun gun-type device.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the police said:

“Rota4 officers arrested 2 males tonight for being in possession of this stun gun device. It is a prohibited weapon under the firearms act – possessing one or even purchasing one is a serious offence. Stunning job troops”

First arrest of the Night Shift…Two Juvenile males arrested for being in possession of a Taser device #shocking pic.twitter.com/Ltg6vhFE9g — NWP Custody Wxm (@NWPCustodyEast) June 16, 2018

Police also made two arrests from drink drive offences including one person who they say was five times over the limit, in an update on their Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“Officers have taken 2 drink driver’s off the streets Flintshire tonight – with 1 of them blowing more than 5 times over the limit!! We hope you appreciate the efforts our officer take to keeping our roads safe, but we need your help – if you have any intelligence regarding drink or drug drivers please report it to 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”