Busy Easter Weekend for Flint Coastguard assisting police with ‘high visibility patrols’

Flint Coastguard officers have thanked those who have adhered to social distancing measures in North Wales over the Easter weekend.

Strict stay-at-home measures were introduced on March 26 giving police the power to enforce social distancing rules in Wales.

People not complying with the regulations – introduced to help reduce the spread of coronavirus – can be directed to return home or issued with a fixed penalty notice.

With warm weather forecast for the weekend, North Wales Police and Welsh Government ministers pleaded with the public not to head to the coast and tourist hotspots in the region.

Flint Coastguard have been assisting police over the past three weeks with high visibility patrols around beaches and coastal hotspots between Saltney Ferry and Talacre.

Seven other Volunteer Coastguard Rescue Teams have also been involved along the North Wales Coast these being Rhyl, Llandudno, Bangor, Holyhead, Abersoch, Criccieth and Aberdovey.

Flint Coastguard said the team has seen a decrease in the number of people out and about over the past few days.

The previous weekend, there were several gatherings spotted around Dock Road in Connah’s Quay and other Flintshire locations.

Coastguard spokesman Jay Richards said: “We appreciate it wasn’t like a normal Easter bank holiday and we want to thank all that adhered to the guidelines issued by the Government over the the weekend.

We have seen a big decrease in the numbers of people out today and those that were seen have been maintaining social distancing.”

We still had to inform North Wales Police of two issues, these being in the Dock Road, Connah’s Quay area and Flint Point.

Please remember driving to a coastal location to walk a dog is not essential travel, this should be kept local to your home address without the need to drive.

Police Officers are taking action accordingly and issuing fines when necessary.”

