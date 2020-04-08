Business looks to extend its base in Hawarden as success continues

A Flintshire-based business is looking to extend its HQ as its success continues to grow.

Cokebusters is a manufacturing and service provider that specialises in the maintenance of furnace and fired heaters tubes at oil refineries across the world.

It currently exports to over 20 countries including the USA, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Greece, Kuwait, Italy and Spain, with its skilled engineers travelling the globe.

The company recently agreed a new lease for its base at the Armoury Building on Hawarden Business Park.

It now wants to refurbish the property and create extra office space, with a new feature entrance, extensions to the first floor and balcony at the back of it.

In a planning statement, architects acting on the firm’s behalf said: “Cokebusters was established in 2005 and has operated from The Armoury Building since.

“The company has gone from strength to strength since its inception; exporting oil industry maintenance services across the globe, opening a US headquarters in Texas and being awarded the Queens Award for Industry.

“The company is rapidly outgrowing its premises, employing 35 full time members of staff from the local area.

“Keen to stay in the locality, they require additional office space to do so.

“The chairman, John Phipps, has recently agreed a relatively long lease with the landlord, allowing the company to plan for and accommodate business expansion whilst remaining at the same premises.”

The proposal is aimed at improving the late 1930s building which is said to be showing signs of deterioration.

The existing HQ has an internal area of 922 square metres, which would increase to 1,371 under the scheme.

It comes after the company expanded its business into the Middle East for the first time last year after securing a £7.5m contract in the region.

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the application by the middle of next month.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).