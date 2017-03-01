Business advisors available to help with Deeside Enterprise Zone business rates applications.

A targeted round of the Enterprise Zone Business Rates Scheme is now available to businesses within the Deeside Enterprise Zones.

The scheme could deliver significant reductions to annual business rates payments for 2016-17.

The application process is now open for eligible businesses located on within the Deeside Enterprise Zones, the deadline for applications is 9.00am on the 31 March.

To help Deeside businesses manage the application process, business advisers from Business Wales in partnership with Flintshire County Council will be available to meet with company representatives and owners on Thursday, 16 March.

30-minute appointments with an advisor for a confidential discussion and advice on the application process will be held in the Deeside Enterprise Centre, Rowleys Drive, Shotton on Thursday 16 March between 10.00am and 4.00pm.

It’s expected a high number of businesses will look to request appointments with an adviser and reservations are being taken.

Contact Anwen Pari Owen, Enterprise Zones Officer

01745 585 025 / 07969 564 835 / anwen.jones@businesswales.org.uk

Background:

The scheme focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises that are demonstrating business growth, new starts or businesses that are increasing the size of their full-time workforce.

Consideration will also be given to other business activity related to sectors, increased productivity and innovation/R&D.

Applications for the 2016/17 financial year can be made until Friday, 31st March 2017.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said:

This latest round of the Enterprise Zone Rates Scheme has the potential to make a real difference to businesses, helping to significantly cut their rates bills which in turn can improve cash flow and enable companies to make investments in their growing businesses. We first launched the scheme in 2012 and between 2012 -2016 around £9million has been offered to more than 200 eligible businesses located in seven of our Enterprise Zones, with the offer extended to Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone following its designation last year.

For more information about the Scheme, businesses can ring the Business Wales helpline on freephone 03000 6 03000 or contact the EZBRS team at EZBRS@wales.gsi.gov.uk for an application for.