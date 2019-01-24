Business Accelerator Programme looking to find North Wales’ most exciting new business ideas.

A fully-funded programme designed to support high-growth businesses in Wales is seeking applicants with innovative new business ideas.

The Accelerator programme runs across Wales and matches up-and-coming entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders and mentors to grow and develop their new enterprises.

The programme which has already supported over thirty businesses in Wales, helping them raise millions of pounds in investment, is now inviting applications from people around North Wales.

Its latest programme will be held at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub and begins on January 31st.

Those who are accepted on to the programme will receive a range of exclusive and bespoke support services, including access to a network of investors, trade missions, events across the UK and one-to-one support from some of the most experienced and successful business owners in Wales.

Mandy Weston, the co-founder of Town Square Spaces which hosts the Accelerator on behalf of Business Wales and in partnership with the Accelerated Growth programme (AGP), said:

“The Accelerator is designed for high-growth businesses, but that doesn’t mean you have to have years of experience or a large team to apply.

On the contrary, some of our most successful businesses that have come through the programme are those that had an idea or a plan but needed the support to develop it and get it off the ground.

“I’d encourage anyone who has started a business or is looking to start to apply and see if the programme is right for them.”

To be eligible businesses must:

Be based in Wales

Be pre-revenue (not begun trading as a limited company)

Aim to grow quickly, increasing turnover year-on-year

Aim to create jobs in the next three years

Have the potential to export their product or service

Andrew Roberts is the founder of HR software platform Weekly 10.

The business, which is based at the Hub, launched in 2018 and took part in the previous Accelerator programme.

He said: “The staff at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub have been amazing. From arranging training sessions for us through to introducing us to partners and collaborators, the support has been second to none.

Without the Accelerator support, we would not have been able to get Weekly 10 so far so fast.

It has given us strong foundations for rapid growth into 2019, and with its continued support, we have everything we need to continue to scale.”

For more information, or to apply you can call 01978 807 420 or go to www.accelerator.wales