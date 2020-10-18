Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 18th Oct 2020

Burst water main affecting supplied for some Mancot households

Welsh Water are currently carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main in Mancot.

The incident was first reported at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

Welsh Water website states: “Burst main affecting the Mancot area of Deeside. Our team on the way to investigate.

We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.

Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by the early hours of the morning.

Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Welsh Water also states the ‘estimated completion’ for the repair will be 5am today.

 



