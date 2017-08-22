Bumper Harvest for former Flintshire homeless

Residents at a supported living scheme for former homeless young people in Flintshire are tasting the flavour of success after harvesting a bumper crop of vegetables from their allotment.

The residents and staff at the Quay Project in Greenfield, which is managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, have been allocated an allotment of their own in Garden City, Deeside in return for their hard work keeping the area tidy and they have recently grown cabbages, carrots, courgettes and potatoes as part of their ‘Grow Your Own’ initiative.

“The vegetables have done really well on the allotment this year and, along with eggs from the hens we keep at the scheme, the residents have enjoyed cooking and sharing some great meals together with the fresh produce,” said Project Worker Chris Ashworth.

Senior Project Worker Carol Hughes added: “The Grow Your Own initiative is one of a wide range of activities that help residents gain confidence and new skills helping them to move on and live independently in the future.”

The Quay Project is managed by Clwyd Alyn in partnership with Flintshire County Council, providing a safe place to live, and one-to-one professional support for young people aged between 16 and 24 who have either experienced homelessness or been at risk of becoming homeless.

The Project includes Llys Meas Teg in Greenfield which provides high quality single room accommodation with communal facilities as well as 12 further self-contained outreach flats across the county.