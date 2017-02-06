Budding entrepreneur’s from Hawarden High School raise a massive £3171 for Hope House

Watch out Sir Alan Sugar – Hawarden High School don’t have a boardroom full of potential entrepreneur’s- they have a whole year group!

Year 10 students at Hawarden High School are busy studying for their GCSE’s.

One of those qualifications – the Welsh Baccalaureate, requires them to embark on is an enterprise and employability challenge, learning valuable skills which can be transferred to the work place.

Hope House Children’s Hospices tasked the students to come up with an innovative fundraising event, activity or service which would see them double, triple or even quadruple the £10 investment that the charity invested in each team as part of the Hope House Dragon’s Lair Challenge.

The students had to apply to be in a team, demonstrating what skills they could bring they also carried out a SWOT analysis and research before deciding on which idea to pitch to a panel of local business guru’s.

I was so nervous before going in to pitch to the Dragons, i had never done anything like that before. As a team our idea was strong and i knew it would be successful but we had to convince the Dragons to invest in us. They gave us great feedback and we received our £10 investment which meant we could buy the resources needed to run our activity. Year 10 Student

Last year the school raised over £3,000 through this same initiative, students were determined to raise as much money for Hope House, a charity which provides specialist nursing care and support to local children and their families, and beat last years total.

Needless to say the school were thrilled to present a cheque of £3,171.03 to Hope House at a recent presentation assembly.

A spokesperson from Hope House said