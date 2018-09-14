Buckley set to lose its last bank

The last remaining bank in Buckley is set to close early next year

Lloyds has announced fifteen of its branches are set to close as it looks to reorganise the business.

In April, Lloyds announced it was cutting 1,230 jobs across its branch network and some central functions.

A further 405 job losses were announced in the summer but the bank said its staff base would only fundamentally be shrunk by 255 roles as another 195 roles would be added.

The Buckley branch will close sometime between January and March 2019.

A Lloyds spokeswoman: said:

“We have confirmed the locations of a small number of Lloyds bank branches which will close between January and March 2019.

These branch closures are in response to changing customer behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.

All branches announced for closure have a Post Office less than half-a-mile away so customers can still access their banking locally.

We continue to make a significant investment in our branches and we are proud to have the largest network of branches in the UK.”

The news of another closure in Flintshire comes just days after Barclays Bank said it was pulling out of Queensferry.

The Station Road bank will close its doors for the last time on Friday, December 14.

The company claims there has been a reduction in the number of customers using the branch with more people moving to online services.

Barclays said ‘only’ 120 customers use the Queensferry branch exclusively for their banking and that transactions at the counter have fallen by 4.5% in 24 months.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami met with Queensferry Councillor David Wisinger today to discuss the impact the closure will have on the community.

Mark Tami said:

“These are changing times and people are doing so much more online but it will always fall on the minority and vulnerable who will suffer most due to this closure.

Barclays do advise that most over the counter transactions can still be carried out at the post office at 55 Station Road, Queensferry.

I will be writing to Barclays with my views on this issue.”