independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Buckley: Liverpool Road resurfacing set to start next week

Published: Tuesday, Jun 19th, 2018
Share:

Three weeks of road resurfacing works are due to begin from Monday, June 25.

Flintshire County Council says it has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing at Liverpool Road, Buckley from the junction of Smithy Lane to Rhuddlan Road.

Two-way traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works with a 10mph speed limit within the works zone.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although delays may be encountered, the council says.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”

LATEST NEWS:

Microbead ban in Wales set for vote today

48 miles in 14 hours – Coleg Cambria Chief all set for charity walk this weekend

26 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may affect your journey today

Ombudsman looking into code of conduct complaint made against Council Leader Aaron Shotton

Traffic starting to ease following earlier car fire on A494 in Queensferry

North Wales Fire Authority rules out cutting Deeside Fire Station to day time staffing only

Neighbouring Denbighshire could become the latest council to introduce monthly bin collections.

Broughton flypast for Airbus’ newest widebody aircraft

Parc Adfer – Deeside construction site protests have cost the council and police over £80,000

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn