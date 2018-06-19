Buckley: Liverpool Road resurfacing set to start next week

Three weeks of road resurfacing works are due to begin from Monday, June 25.

Flintshire County Council says it has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing at Liverpool Road, Buckley from the junction of Smithy Lane to Rhuddlan Road.

Two-way traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works with a 10mph speed limit within the works zone.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although delays may be encountered, the council says.

A spokesperson for the council said: