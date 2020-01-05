Buckley Library hosts Hawarden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition

A camera club is showcasing the best pictures taken by its members during an exhibition at Buckley Library.

Hawarden Photographic Society launched its 4th Annual photographic exhibition at Buckley Library on Saturday.

Founded over 50 years ago, the society is a friendly group of like-minded people who share work and brush up on photography skills.

The wide variety of print subjects taken by club members will be on display at the library on Brunswick Road until the end of January and is free to all.

A society spokesperson said:

“We’re a social bunch, equally happy to compare our holiday snaps or discuss competition winning techniques!

We hold internal and external photographic competitions in print and projected image formats with neighbouring clubs, and arrange visits to places of local interest.”

The photographic society also holds practical evenings and invites outside lecturers to speak on photographic related subjects.

The club meets at the Hawarden Institute on Thursday nights commencing from 7.30pm